EEU plans to produce modified starch

It is planned to launch a program for production of modified starch in the Eurasian Economic Union. Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission for Industry and Agroindustrial Complex Alexander Subbotin said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Week Forum.

According to him, on the one hand, everyone wants to consume only natural starch. Therefore, enterprises of EEU are mainly concentrated on its production today. But there is a starch for industrial purposes. And according to statistics, 70 percent of this product is imported.

“There are good opportunities for production of modified starch in the union. Therefore, EEC wants to launch an appropriate program to substitute import of this category of goods. In addition, we want to switch to digitalization of agriculture and increasing its effectiveness. These are electronic farms, digital approaches that facilitate work, genetic research, which will not only raise selection to a new level, but also accelerate the process,” told Alexander Subbotin.