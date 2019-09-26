15:29
China - Kyrgyzstan border to be temporarily closed

Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The border will be closed at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

  • Torugart checkpoint will be closed from October 1 to October 6. Passage of persons, vehicles and goods will resume on October 7.
  • Irkeshtam checkpoint will be closed from October 1 to October 3. Passage of persons, vehicles and goods will resume on October 4.
