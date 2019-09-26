12:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ministry of Finance creates electronic catalog of low-cost services

An electronic catalog has been launched for procurement of low-cost goods, works and services in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The catalog is designed to facilitate access to state procurement of small and medium-sized businesses, to support local producers, increase procurement transparency, simplify procurement procedures, and reduce procurement costs.

«After the introduction of the electronic catalog, entrepreneurs no longer need to track ads on the portal. Submission of competitive bids (pre-qualification, ready-made specifications) was simplified. It is possible to include your products in the catalog and work through the mobile application,» the Finance Ministry stressed.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Kyrgyz officials to be banned from purchase of furniture, cars at state expense
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan starts centralized drug procurement
3.8 billion soms of budget money spent on food, drinks, tobacco in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz manufacturers may get benefits when participating in tenders
22 companies included into database of unreliable suppliers of Kyrgyzstan
State procurement saves 5.2 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
Director of State Procurement Department of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan fires Director of State Procurement Department
About 40.3 million soms spent on children of parliament employees in 2018
Government agencies spend 79 billion on purchase of goods, services in 2018
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz