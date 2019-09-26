Ministry of Finance creates electronic catalog of low-cost services

An electronic catalog has been launched for procurement of low-cost goods, works and services in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The catalog is designed to facilitate access to state procurement of small and medium-sized businesses, to support local producers, increase procurement transparency, simplify procurement procedures, and reduce procurement costs.

«After the introduction of the electronic catalog, entrepreneurs no longer need to track ads on the portal. Submission of competitive bids (pre-qualification, ready-made specifications) was simplified. It is possible to include your products in the catalog and work through the mobile application,» the Finance Ministry stressed.