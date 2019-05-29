Kyrgyz officials to be banned from purchase of furniture, cars at state expense

Kyrgyz officials will be banned from buying furniture and cars at state expense. Amendments to the resolution of the Parliament are discussed at its meeting.

As a deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev outlined, officials should not buy cars at the expense of the budget and keep their drivers. However, this restriction should not concern the purchase of ambulances.

Initially, the deputies planned to ban purchase of office equipment, but after discussion they removed this clause. The ban on the purchase of cars and furniture will be valid for three years. At the same time, purchase of furniture for schools and hospitals is allowed.