11:11
USD 84.62
EUR 98.89
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan develops tool to track public procurement to combat COVID-19

A resource for tracking public procurement for combatting COVID-19 has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The Alliance on Civic Initiatives Promotion informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the tool is developed in the OCDS standard, which allows to structure and publish data on the entire cycle of public procurement, from planning to contract execution.

OCDS is a global data standard structured to represent the complete procurement cycle. The model allows partners from all over the world to publish machine-readable, structured data, supplement it with their information and create tools for analysis.

One of these tools is Open Contracting. It collects data on coronavirus purchases from several countries, including Kyrgyzstan. There is also Kyrgyz in the list of available languages ​​of the resource.

According to the representative of the Open Contracting Partnership Viktor Nestulia, the public procurement portal in the Kyrgyz Republic is gradually being improved.

«Yes, the system is not perfect. You can do some manipulation in publication of ads. There is still no full functionality for implementation of contracts, that is, we do not see when the acts were signed, when the payment was made. But there is more information and data available to the general public from day to day,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/204534/
views: 116
Print
Related
State procurement amounts to 60 billion since beginning of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
PM: We develop our business by state procurement from local manufacturers
Ministry of Finance creates electronic catalog of low-cost services
Kyrgyz officials to be banned from purchase of furniture, cars at state expense
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan starts centralized drug procurement
3.8 billion soms of budget money spent on food, drinks, tobacco in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz manufacturers may get benefits when participating in tenders
22 companies included into database of unreliable suppliers of Kyrgyzstan
State procurement saves 5.2 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
Director of State Procurement Department of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
20 August, Friday
11:06
Russian Foreign Ministry: No nationalism in official policy of Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Ministry: No nationalism in official po...
10:53
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrives in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:31
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:28
4,171 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563 - in serious condition