State procurement amounts to 60 billion since beginning of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 53,870 tenders for electronic state procurement have been successfully held in the amount of about 60 billion soms for 9 months of 2019. The Ministry of Finance presents such data.

Goods have been purchased for 31.1 billion soms, services — for 16.1 billion, works — for 12.5 billion. Privileges were provided to domestic producers at 9,744 competitions. For the same period of 2018, only 346 contests obtained preferences.

«As of today, there are 112 commodity items produced by domestic entrepreneurs. The share of purchases from domestic producers increased by 11.8 percent. As for food products, domestic milk, water, fruits take the lead, they accounted for more than 99 percent. Procurement of building materials also shows good results — more than 90 percent. Orders for fuel, lubricants and pharmaceutical medicines mainly come from abroad,» the Finance Ministry stressed.
