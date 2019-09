A hit-and-run driver, who struck and killed a man in Mayevka village on September 15, was arrested. Traffic police of Chui region reported.

Inspectors identified and later detained the 54-year-old driver A.K of a Mercedes-Benz 213 car using cameras of Safe City project.

The vehicle was placed on the impoundment lot; the driver was taken to the police department of Alamedin district for further proceedings.