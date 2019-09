Gas supply of some districts of Kyzyl-Kiya will be suspended today. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

Supply of gas will be cut off due to repair work in the following areas:

On Molodezhnaya, 10, 12, Asanaliev, 8 Streets;

In the 1st microdistrict, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13.

Repair work is carried out to ensure consumer safety and trouble-free operation of equipment.