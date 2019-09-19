Bishkek to host first Climate Festival

The first climate festival will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The event will be held as a part of the Climate for Life campaign on September 20 at 15:00 in Gareev Botanical Garden.

Four «thermometers» have been installed in Bishkek: near the city administration, on the South Gate, on the central Ala-Too square and on the territory of GUM shopping center. They show how an average annual temperature has changed since 1960 in the capital and how it can change in the future. It is estimated that it will increase by 4-6 degrees by the end of the century.

The festival will host an exhibition of young artists and photographers; environmental experts will make presentations.

In addition, residents of the capital will be able to leave or change an unnecessary thing on a special «free market.» Screening of movies in the open air, a green quiz and other events are planned.

The city administration reminds that a Global Week of Climate Action will take place around the world from September 20 to September 27. Residents of 150 countries will go out into the streets of their cities to contribute to protection of the environment.