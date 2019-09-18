New Director General of Jalalabatelectro OJSC appointed

Durusbek Rakhmanov was appointed a Director General of Jalalabatelectro OJSC. Press service of the enterprise reported.

Myktybek Dzhumabaev was elected a Deputy Director for Commercial Issues, and Mirlan Baisymakov — Deputy Director for Economy and Finances.

Durusbek Rakhmanov was the head of Jalal-Abad Electric Power Network Department before the appointment.

Keneshbek Mamatkanov, who held the post of the Director General, and his deputies were relieved of their posts in connection with the end of the contract.