Number of crimes against children not reduce in Kyrgyzstan

Negative growth trend in crimes against children has persisted in Kyrgyzstan since 2016. This rate has risen by 28.4 percent for 2017-2018. Juvenile crime rates do not decline also. The Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov announced today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, 1,368 crimes against children have been committed last year. Rapes take the first place — 42 cases.

As a rule, children of migrants become victims of pedophiles. Tokon Mamytov and employees of the Ombudsman’s Office recommend the Government to consider amendments to the Children’s Code and introduce the definition of «children of migrants.»

In addition, the Ombudsman believes that it is necessary to amend the Criminal Code in order a criminal, who intentionally caused harm to a child, not to be released from liability under any circumstances.