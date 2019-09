At least 752 residents were evacuated from Maksat village in Leilek district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of local authorities informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, many of them were taken by relatives and residents of neighboring settlements.

«About 130 people were accommodated in a school in Eski Oochu village. Residents of Maksat village, who have left their houses due to the tense situation, continue to arrive,» local officials said.