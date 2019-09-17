SDPK congratulates ex-president Atambayev on his birthday

The former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev turned 63 years old today. He celebrates his birthday in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

SDPK party, which Almazbek Atambayev has steadily led for over 25 years, congratulated its leader on his birthday.

«We sincerely wish you a happy birthday! Despite the sea of ​​lies and slander that has lately been spilled on you, for us, your party comrades, you remain a model of a person and a politician. «Honor is more precious than life!» you said. And these words remain a moral guide for us. You have already done a lot for Kyrgyzstan, and this contribution of yours will eventually receive a worthy assessment in the people’s memory. Please know that you are not alone, there are people in Kyrgyzstan who will not allow to crush your legacy. You have complex challenges ahead. We believe that you will have enough strength to survive them and achieve justice. We are with you on this day, Almazbek Sharshenovich! We wish you patience and health in order to survive in difficult times. «In spite of fate!» you said in your song. Hang in, dear Almazbek Sharshenovich! We will fight together,» the congratulation text says.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was found out. The former president was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption in the framework of this case.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 26.