12:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Batken region

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrived in Batken region by a military transport aircraft of the Armed Forces. Press service reported.

The Head of the Government will meet with residents of border villages, visit the victims, and hold an operational meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov and Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev left for Maksat village together with the Prime Minister.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region.

It is reported about one killed Kyrgyzstani and at least six injured, including one child — 14-year-old local resident.

Authorities of Tajikistan claim that Kyrgyzstanis opened fire at civilians in Ovchi Kalacha village, Bobojongafurov district. At least 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan were reported.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Border conflict: Situation relatively stable
Border conflict: Six servicemen wounded, one has blast injury
Border conflict: Deputies leave for Batken region
Border conflict: Heads of Border Services talk on the phone
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports about 12 hospitalized
Border conflict: Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks
Prime Minister instructs to step up measures on protection of state border
Serviceman killed during conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Shootout on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, wounded reported
Border conflict: Tajikistan develops disputed land in violation of agreements
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots