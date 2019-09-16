At least 1,300 natives of Kyrgyzstan serve sentences in Russian prisons. The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov told at a meeting with migrants in Novosibirsk.

He noted that many Kyrgyz were convicted of crimes committed against their own compatriots.

«There are 1,200 million Kyrgyzstanis in Russia, 500,000 of whom obtained Russian passport. Having carried out an analysis, we noticed that our migrants often become victims of their countrymen, who deceive, steal, rob,» the Ambassador said.

Migrants complained of illegal fees at consular officers. Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov promised to find out if the information is proven by facts.

According to the press service of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation, Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov’s trip to the regions continues. During the visit, he informed migrants about opening of chancelleries in the Russian cities of Yakutsk and Irkutsk.