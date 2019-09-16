18:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

1,300 natives of Kyrgyzstan serve sentences in Russian prisons

At least 1,300 natives of Kyrgyzstan serve sentences in Russian prisons. The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov told at a meeting with migrants in Novosibirsk.

He noted that many Kyrgyz were convicted of crimes committed against their own compatriots.

«There are 1,200 million Kyrgyzstanis in Russia, 500,000 of whom obtained Russian passport. Having carried out an analysis, we noticed that our migrants often become victims of their countrymen, who deceive, steal, rob,» the Ambassador said.

Migrants complained of illegal fees at consular officers. Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov promised to find out if the information is proven by facts.

According to the press service of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation, Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov’s trip to the regions continues. During the visit, he informed migrants about opening of chancelleries in the Russian cities of Yakutsk and Irkutsk.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Two-year-old child of Kyrgyz migrants falls from third floor window in Moscow
Drunk policeman threatens Kyrgyzstanis with pistol in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani to spend 3 years in Russian prison for robbery
Primorsky Krai of Russia interested in employment of builders from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani sued for illegal crossing of Russia’s border
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan, who rescued passengers of bus in Perm, awarded
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in brawl at Sheremetyevo
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan hits pensioner in Khabarovsk
Kyrgyzstani changes name to enter Russia
Kyrgyzstani gets poisoned by unknown substance in St. Petersburg
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots