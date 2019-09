Kyrgyzstanis win 12 medals at Asian Sambo Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 12 medals on the first day of the Asian Sambo Championship. The International Sambo Federation reported.

The tournament takes place on September 13-15 in New Delhi (India). Wrestlers compete in three age groups. Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at the start: Atai Otogonov (65 kg) and Daniel Temirbekov (81 kg) won silver medals, and Edil Subanbekov (52 kg) — bronze medal. Aman Baatyrbekov (48 kg) and Felix Ulanbekov (62 kg) became champions, Abdymanap Almazbekov (82 kg) and Ruslan Keldibaev (over 100 kg) won bronze medals among the juniors.

Imanbek Tentiev (52 kg), Bakir Erkinbekov (68 kg) and Akynbek Taalaibekov (90 kg) won silver medals among the adults. Keneshbek uulu Nurbolot (57 kg) and Nadyrbek uulu Syrgak (74 kg) won bronze medals in combat sambo.