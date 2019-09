Women’s team of Kyrgyzstan won a bronze medal at the International Cup of Hope 2019 Football Tournament.

The tournament was held on September 8-12 in Karakol. Four teams competed for victory. At the group stage, the Kyrgyzstanis lost to Nepal (2: 8), the Tajik (1: 2) and the Uzbek (0: 9). During the match for third place, the Kyrgyz football players managed to defeat Tajikistan — 2-0. Aizhan Boronbekova and Aichurok Aitbaeva scored the goals.

In the final, Uzbekistan defeated Nepal — 3: 2.