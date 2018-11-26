Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win MMA tournament in Moscow

Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won FMR Fighting Championship among professionals in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The competition, organized by the Federation of Migrants of Russia, were held on November 25 in Moscow. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in it.

In the category of 84 kilograms, Marat Gulomov (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Anton Andreev (Russia) at the 2nd minute and 58th second of the second round. After the fight, Marat challenged one of the most famous wrestlers of Kyrgyzstan, Dastan Sharsheev.

In the weight of 61 kilograms, Nurlanbek uulu Marcel (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Rahdor Pirmamadov (Tajikistan) at the 1st minute and the 11th second of the first round.