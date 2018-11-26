13:50
USD 69.85
EUR 79.45
RUB 1.06
English

Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win MMA tournament in Moscow

Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won FMR Fighting Championship among professionals in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The competition, organized by the Federation of Migrants of Russia, were held on November 25 in Moscow. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in it.

In the category of 84 kilograms, Marat Gulomov (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Anton Andreev (Russia) at the 2nd minute and 58th second of the second round. After the fight, Marat challenged one of the most famous wrestlers of Kyrgyzstan, Dastan Sharsheev.

In the weight of 61 kilograms, Nurlanbek uulu Marcel (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Rahdor Pirmamadov (Tajikistan) at the 1st minute and the 11th second of the first round.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at World MMA Championship
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 18 months of correctional labor in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis become champions at International Dance Competition
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in Moscow
Detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow. Embassy tells about violation of regime
Athlete from Osh participates in marathon race in Moscow
Detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow. Embassy monitors situation
Migrants including Kyrgyz citizens detained in Moscow for no reason
Car-pedestrian accident in Moscow. Driver arrested for 2 months
Kyrgyzstani rams into pedestrians in Moscow, 4 people in serious condition
Popular
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada