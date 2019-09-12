10:59
500,000 pensioners exempted from taxes in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of Kyrgyzstan discussed Anvar Artykov’s initiative on exemption from property tax.

His colleague Iskender Gaipkulov asked not to support the draft law, noting that 500,000 out of 640,000 pensioners do not pay taxes in the republic.

«If we exempt them from property tax, we will have a budget loss of 105 million soms,» he stressed.

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy noted that 105 million soms was 11.5 percent of all taxes collected in the Kyrgyz Republic.

At least 62 percent of pensioners get a pension above the subsistence minimum, which is 4,224.81 soms for this category of citizens.
