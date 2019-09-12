Kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev interrogated in fraud case

Crime lord Kamchi Kolbaev was interrogated by police in a fraud case. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The leader of the criminal group was summoned for questioning to the police department of Zhaiyl district as a witness.

«Internal affairs bodies of Zhaiyl district are investigating a criminal case under the Article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. To clarify the circumstances of the above-mentioned pre-trial proceedings, 45-year-old Asanbek Kamchi was summoned for questioning as a witness on September 11. After conducting investigative measures, he was released. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing,» the police department said.

Note, Kamchibek Kolbaev changed his passport and became Asanbek Kamchi in 2016.