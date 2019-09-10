SDPK asks Prosecutor General to institute proceedings against Jeenbekov

SDPK party asks the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov to give a legal assessment to the actions of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The corresponding appeal was sent by the party’s press service.

The appeal states that during the forced bringing of Almazbek Atambayev on August 7 in Koi-Tash village, a group of unidentified persons in military uniforms without identification marks committed unlawful acts against civilians.

«Unknown masked persons in military uniforms, and with arms in their hands invaded without warning, climbing over the fence into the courtyard of the house of former President Almazbek Atambayev. They started shooting at civilians, and also brutally beating them. We demand to institute criminal proceedings against representatives of the invaded gang under the Articles «Causing grievous bodily harm», «Causing less grievous bodily harm», «Violation of inviolability of housing» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the appeal reads.

According to the party, the wounded and severely beaten were not provided with medical care for two hours. The SDPK asks to initiate criminal cases on these facts under the articles «Endangerment», «Refusal to provide assistance», «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The fact that the persons were members of Alpha special forces became known later. SCNS chairman Orozbek Opumbaev said that only four people knew about the operation,» the party said.

We believe that it is necessary to interrogate the head of special services about the circumstances, goals and reasons for making such a decision, as well as about the circle of people who made the decision, and, following the results of the investigation, initiate criminal proceedings against the persons mentioned by him. From appeal of SDPK

The SDPK considers it necessary to notify the head of the supervisory body of violation of constitutional rights to access to information — on August 7, cellular communications, water, electricity, and April TV channel were shut off. People who, without legal justification, have deprived the population of access to communications are also to be held accountable.

«In Koi-Tash village, special services agents threw special means into the territory of other private houses and windows were broken. We ask you to institute criminal proceedings on the facts of causing material damage and robbery. Law enforcement officers deliberately smashed cars of civilians with batons. These facts can be classified as military and crimes against humanity,» SDPK explained.

The statement notes that if the Prosecutor General does not initiate criminal proceedings under these articles, SDPK members reserve the right to appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Since the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov admitted that he personally headed the operation and chose the storm option, his actions need to be given a separate legal assessment, he has to be charged with committing state crimes in order to begin the impeachment procedure, SDPK believes.

After that SDPK asks Otkurbek Dzhamshitov to resign.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He was elected a preventive measure — detention in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.