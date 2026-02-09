Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian Championships

Kyrgyz track and field athletes successfully competed at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, currently underway in Tianjin, China. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to official results, Nursultan Keneshbekov showed 7 minutes 55.06 seconds in the 3,000-meter dash and won a silver medal, becoming one of the top finishers in the final.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Zhusup Sulaiman uulu, finished fifth.

On the first day of competitions:

Iskender Chokaev finished 10th in the 800-meter dash;

Ruslan Litovsky finished 14th in the 400-meter dash.

The championship continues, with athletes representing Kyrgyzstan in several events.