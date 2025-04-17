17:08
Kyrgyz athletes take prize-winning places at Polyathlon Championship in Karelia

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan took prize-winning places at the World Youth and Junior Polyathlon Championship in the «triathlon with ski race» discipline, held in Karelia. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The competition took place in Kondopoga town and included three main events: strength gymnastics, air rifle shooting, and cross-country skiing. In addition, participants took part in team relay races.

As a result of the championship, Artur Saparbekov took 2nd place in the team standings among juniors (ages 18–20), while Bektur Saparbekov took 3rd place in the team standings among youths (ages 16–17).

More than 120 athletes from eight countries took part in the championship: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mauritania, and Russia.

Among the participants were students from the specialized Youth Olympic Reserve School named after Dzhumanazarov (biathlon division), who worthily represented Kyrgyzstan.

The championship aimed to develop and promote polyathlon, strengthen international sports ties, enhance the athletic skills of young athletes, and identify the strongest contenders on the world stage.
