Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 7 medals at Martial Arts Games

Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won seven medals at the World Martial Arts Games held in Chungju (South Korea). Sambo federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Eights wrestlers represented Kyrgyzstan. Farkhad Abzhaliev (62 kg) won gold medal, Turarbek Zholdoshkaziev (90 kg) — silver, Aidos Aliev (74 kg) and Elsa Abdykadyrova (56 kg) — bronze medals in sports sambo. Sayak Barakanov (57 kg) and Edilbek Shakirmamatov (82 kg) became champions in combat sambo, and Elaman Genzhebaev (90 kg) won a bronze medal.

In the medal standings, the Kyrgyz team takes the fourth place after the teams of Turkmenistan, South Korea and Mongolia.