17:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz film enters shortlist of Russia Documentary Festival

The Kyrgyz film «Teacher» was shortlisted at the XXX Russia Open Documentary Film Festival. Producer of special projects Zhanna Tolstikova reported with reference to website of the festival.

The list includes 46 works by documentary filmmakers from seven countries.

The film by Bishkek documentary maker Ibadylla Adzhibaev tells the story of the only teacher in Ken-Suu village in Naryn region Toktozhum Stakhanov. The film «Teacher» claims to win the competition of documentaries.

In total, about 500 documentaries from 12 countries have been submitted this year.

Russia Festival is the oldest and the most famous forum of documentary makers of the Russian Federation and countries of the former Soviet Union. All the years of its existence, the festival has been promoting documentary films, contributing to the formation of its high socio-cultural status, preservation of a single cinematic space in the vast post-Soviet territory.

Winners of the XXX Russia Open Documentary Film Festival will be announced on October 6 in Yekaterinburg.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Short films from Kyrgyzstan to take part in festival in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan to host International Documentary Film Festival
Kyrgyzstani gets Best Actor Award at festival in Kazakhstan
Aika movie wins main award of film festival in Germany
Kyrgyz film Cinephile receives Bridge of Arts film festival award
Kyrgyz-Russian Suleiman Mountain film wins Grand Prix at Movement festival
Kyrgyz film Ala Kachuu wins 2 awards at Red Jolbors Fest
Kyrgyz movie Life is Beautiful participates in Yalta Film Festival
Films from Kyrgyzstan win 6 prizes at film festival in Anapa
Open air screening of films to take place within World Nomad Games
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land
Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction