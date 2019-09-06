Kyrgyz film enters shortlist of Russia Documentary Festival

The Kyrgyz film «Teacher» was shortlisted at the XXX Russia Open Documentary Film Festival. Producer of special projects Zhanna Tolstikova reported with reference to website of the festival.

The list includes 46 works by documentary filmmakers from seven countries.

The film by Bishkek documentary maker Ibadylla Adzhibaev tells the story of the only teacher in Ken-Suu village in Naryn region Toktozhum Stakhanov. The film «Teacher» claims to win the competition of documentaries.

In total, about 500 documentaries from 12 countries have been submitted this year.

Russia Festival is the oldest and the most famous forum of documentary makers of the Russian Federation and countries of the former Soviet Union. All the years of its existence, the festival has been promoting documentary films, contributing to the formation of its high socio-cultural status, preservation of a single cinematic space in the vast post-Soviet territory.

Winners of the XXX Russia Open Documentary Film Festival will be announced on October 6 in Yekaterinburg.