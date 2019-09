A new Permanent Representative of the Government was appointed in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan instead of the deceased Ashirbek Temirbaev.

The First Deputy Head of the Government’s Office Almasbek Abytov was appointed to the post.

Almasbek Abytov began his career in 1988 as an engineer at the Academy of Sciences, headed various departments of the Parliament, and was a deputy of the 5th convocation of the Parliament.