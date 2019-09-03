Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for three days

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek city will be suspended. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with the repair work, supply of gas will be cut off in the following districts:

On September 3-5 — in areas, bounded by Yunusaliev, Dzhantoshev, Belorusskaya, Kirpichnaya, Drevesnaya Streets and Zhdanov, Dvinsky lanes;

On September 3-4 — in the area, bounded by Ochakovskaya, Kainazarov, Vlasov Streets; Dostuk microdistrict (area, bounded by Buurdinskaya, Sad, Mesaros, Profsoyuznaya Streets, Temirovsky lane).

On September 3-4 — Mayevka village (Vinogradnaya, Naberezhnaya, Novaya Streets).

The following districts of Osh city will have no gas: