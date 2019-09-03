14:54
Military from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan conduct joint exercises

A military contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the joint tactical and special exercises Issyk-Kul — Anrakay — 2019. The Information, Public Relations and Media Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Official opening of the exercises took place at the military unit 52806 of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Given the present day realities, cooperation with the goal of joint and high-quality counteraction against international extremism and terrorism is of particular importance. Special attention will be paid to these aspects during the exercises,» said Colonel Ruslan Ishkarin, Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Practical training will be held at Edelweiss training center.

During the exercises, special forces soldiers will jointly work out issues of mountain and tactical-special training, communications and military topography. Sports games are also planned.
