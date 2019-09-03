Family problems and migration - main causes of crimes against children

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova held a meeting of an Interdepartmental Coordination Council for Juvenile Justice under the Government. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted a growth of crimes against children.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the main cause of juvenile delinquency and crimes committed against children are family problems, migration processes, social and economic problems.

Altynai Omurbekova also noted that it was necessary to step up introduction of electronic database of children in difficult situations, as well as the constant medical examination of children under five years old to detect signs of abuse and violence against them.

As a part of training in caring for newborn children of women registered with health care organizations as pregnant, it was instructed to introduce topics on positive parenthood and increase the coverage of schools for implementation of School without Violence and Positive Parenthood projects.