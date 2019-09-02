13:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Conflict over road occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

A conflict occurred between residents on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The conflict broke out in the morning of August 31 in Tash-Tumshuk village of Batken district.

«The Tajik side began pavement of the road on disputed section of the border. Border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic had to fire warning shots into the air, as the Tajik side, not obeying the requirements, tried to throw stones at the border guards,» the state service said.

The department noted that the situation has stabilized after negotiations.

«The situation is stable, people have dispersed. A joint meeting of border guards, police officers and local authorities was held. They carried out outreach among the population. Asphalting of the road was stopped because these works were not coordinated,» the State Border Service added.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Border conflict. Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informs about details of incident
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, no injured reported
Border conflict: Eight injured still in hospital
Victims of conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border to get compensation
Batken residents ask President first to solve border problem
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan talk over solution of border problems
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meеt at border
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to jointly find out causes of border conflict
Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home
Popular
PM reproaches authorized representatives with isolation from population PM reproaches authorized representatives with isolation from population
Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day
New park opened in Bishkek New park opened in Bishkek
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases