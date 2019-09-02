Conflict over road occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

A conflict occurred between residents on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The conflict broke out in the morning of August 31 in Tash-Tumshuk village of Batken district.

«The Tajik side began pavement of the road on disputed section of the border. Border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic had to fire warning shots into the air, as the Tajik side, not obeying the requirements, tried to throw stones at the border guards,» the state service said.

The department noted that the situation has stabilized after negotiations.

«The situation is stable, people have dispersed. A joint meeting of border guards, police officers and local authorities was held. They carried out outreach among the population. Asphalting of the road was stopped because these works were not coordinated,» the State Border Service added.