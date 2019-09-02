Kyrgyzstan celebrated Independence Day. Photoreport

Kyrgyzstan celebrated its 28th anniversary of independence on August 31. An official event took place on Ala-Too Square. Stars of the Kyrgyz pop and dance ensembles performed for the citizens and guests of the capital.

Top officials of the state, representatives of diplomatic missions in the Kyrgyz Republic and international organizations, political, state and public figures were invited to the celebration. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov made speeches.