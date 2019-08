Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on September 2-3. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rains with thunderstorms, snow in high mountain regions are forecasted in the republic.

Wind with gusts up to 4-9 meters per second, in some areas — with 15-20 meters per second is expected.

Air temperature will drop, in the mountainous areas — to 9-14 degrees Celsius.