Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova took the 1st place at the Open Athletics Championship in Belarus. Coach Viktor Borisov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament started on August 29 in Minsk. Nine athletes participated in the 10,000-meter race among women. Darya Maslova covered the distance for 32 minutes 21 seconds.

«Darya showed a very good result. Perhaps, she will participate in the World Championship,» said Viktor Borisov.

Darya Maslova won a gold medal at the Belarus Cup in July.