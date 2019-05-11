15:04
Darya Maslova wins SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova took the 1st place at the SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul today.

About 3,000 athletes from 27 countries participated in races for different distances. At a distance of 42 kilometers 195 meters among men, the top three winners are Adilet Kyshtakbekov (Kyrgyzstan), Shokhrukh Davlyatov and Andrey Petrov (both from Uzbekistan). The final time of the winner was 2 hours 26 minutes 20 seconds.

Darya Maslova became the best among women with the result 2 hours 41 minutes 36 seconds.

Julia Andreeva (Kyrgyzstan) took the 2nd place and Inli Pan (China) — the 3rd.

This is the third marathon of Darya in her career and the first in Issyk-Kul. «I thank my coaches for good training for the marathon, and my husband, who is waiting for months while I travel,» she said after the finish.
