16:08
Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova takes 3rd place at marathon in China

Darya Maslova took the third place at the SCO International Marathon. Coach Viktor Borisov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the competition took place on December 2 in Kunming (China). Kyrgyzstan was represented by two athletes: Darya Maslova and Adilet Kyshtakbekov.

«We did not set the victory as the main goal. The marathon was held at an altitude of 2,000 meters above the sea level. It was hard and at the same time beneficial for athletes. It is important for them to compete in such conditions,» said Viktor Borisov.

«We are preparing for the next season. The task is to get through to the Olympic Games 2020. The standards are high, and it will not be so easy to secure a berth,» the coach added.
