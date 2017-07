Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova won gold at the Asian Track and Field Championship. Her coach Viktor Borisov told to 24.kg news agency.

The competition began on July 6 in Bhubaneswar ( India ). Kyrgyzstan took the first medal right on the first day. Darya Maslova performed at a distance of 5,000 meters . Her final result was 15 minutes 57.95 seconds (2 seconds faster than the representative of the UAE, who finished second).