Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova secures berth at the Olympic Games

Athlete Darya Maslova from Kyrgyzstan secured a berth at 2020 Olympic Games. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The day before, she participated in a qualification marathon in Valencia (Spain). Her result at a distance of 42 kilometers 195 meters is 2 hours 28 minutes 19 seconds. This is more than a minute faster than the Olympic standard.

This will be the second Olympics for the 24-year-old Darya. She participated in the 2016 Games in the 10,000 meter race.

Earlier, a swimmer Denis Petrashov, a marathon runner Yulia Andreeva, wrestlers Atabek Azizbekov and Aisuluu Tynybekova secured their berths at the 2020 Olympic Games.