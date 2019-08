«Settlement of issues related to the Kumtor project may encourage foreign investors to provide additional resources for development of the mine,» Aigul Berdigulova, Analyst at the Economic Analysis Department of the Eurasian Development Bank, said to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, entry into force of a strategic agreement between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Centerra Gold brings certainty regarding the prospects of operation of the key enterprise in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. The uncertainty factor had accompanied both the current operation of the enterprise and had been limiting the development of investment potential of the mine over the past few years.

«Given the importance of Kumtor for both economic growth and the budget of the republic, expanded funding from foreign direct investors will undoubtedly have a positive impact on economy of Kyrgyzstan,» Aigul Berdigulova said.