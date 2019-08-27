16:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev’s case. Attachment removed from some real estate

Investigation of the criminal case against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is ongoing. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 135 units of movable and immovable property of Atambayev and his close relatives have been attached.

List of seized property was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to check and compare information with actual data. Taking into account study of the documents and inspections, as well as investigative actions, the Prosecutor General’s Office has already removed attachment from 20 units of the real estate (apartment building No. 77 in Dzhal-23 microdistrict, from 18 apartments of this house, from the association of legal entities Association of Broadcasting Organizations.)

The Prosecutor General’s Office carries out a set of necessary investigative measures, as well as instructions were given to the operational units of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Their employees have to find other real estate owned by Almazbek Atambayev and his relatives, and find out legality of its acquisition.

The supervisory body promised to familiarize the public with an updated list of the attached property that belongs to or is affiliated with Almazbek Atambayev.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case. Wife of former president meets with husband
Bodyguard of ex-president Atambayev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office
Atambayev’s case. Land plot in Issyk-Kul region allocated illegally
Wife of ex-president Atambayev asks for pre-trial detention center visit
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters appeal to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Atambayev’s case. Court finds detention of former president legal
Another charge: Almazbek Atambayev accused of illegal enrichment
Court extends preventive measure to former president until October 26
Atambayev’s case: Court to consider extension of preventive measure
Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region