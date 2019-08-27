Atambayev’s case. Attachment removed from some real estate

Investigation of the criminal case against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is ongoing. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 135 units of movable and immovable property of Atambayev and his close relatives have been attached.

List of seized property was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office to check and compare information with actual data. Taking into account study of the documents and inspections, as well as investigative actions, the Prosecutor General’s Office has already removed attachment from 20 units of the real estate (apartment building No. 77 in Dzhal-23 microdistrict, from 18 apartments of this house, from the association of legal entities Association of Broadcasting Organizations.)

The Prosecutor General’s Office carries out a set of necessary investigative measures, as well as instructions were given to the operational units of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Their employees have to find other real estate owned by Almazbek Atambayev and his relatives, and find out legality of its acquisition.

The supervisory body promised to familiarize the public with an updated list of the attached property that belongs to or is affiliated with Almazbek Atambayev.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.