Another raid against pop-up retail carried out in Osh market

Another raid against pop-up retail was carried out in Osh market in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The carriageways of Kievskaya, Beishenalieva, Kuliev and Toktogul Streets were cleared during the raid.

«Three cars, from which illegal trade was conducted, were evacuated; more than 20 light objects were dismantled: tables, metal structures, umbrellas that facilitate pop-up retail,» the city administration reported noted.

A conversation was held with violators; protocols were drawn up according to the Code of Violations. They will be fined.

The city administration noted that individuals can be fined 3,000 soms, legal entities — 13,000 for organization of retail outlets on the roadsides.