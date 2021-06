Sellers from Osh market hold a rally near the building of the City Court in Bishkek.

The protesters demand to arrest of the organizer of pop-up retail outlets Dariya Kadyrkulova.

According to Anara Abdyrazakova, a criminal case was opened against Dariya Kadyrkulova.

«This woman sells municipal places in Osh market and pays money to Leninsky district administration and the district police department. They share about 5,000 places, about 10 million soms go past the budget every month. At least 28 facts are registered against Kadyrkulova. She was detained,» Anara Abdyrazakova told.