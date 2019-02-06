Fire in Osh market. Court acquits director of Bereket market

Director of Bereket market, Rafkat Momunkulov, was acquitted. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek. «The prosecutor’s office of Leninsky district appealed to the higher court. It acquitted Rashid Sapayev, Chief Specialist in Occupational Health and Safety of Bereket CJSC, and Rafkat Momunkulov, Director of Bereket CJSC,» the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

At least three fires occurred in Osh market for a few months in 2018. The total area of ​​fire was 5,412 square meters. Sellers of the market repeatedly held rallies with the demand to restore their jobs and compensate for the damage. The city administration of the capital had paid 10,000 soms to each affected merchant.