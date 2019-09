Sellers of Osh market held rally near the building of Bishkek City Administration.

They demanded meeting with the mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.

The chief of the staff of the city administration Balbak Tulobaev, who came out to the participants of the protest, explained that the mayor could not go out to the protesters, since the issue would not be resolved in this way.

Protesters demanded to build a municipal market or not to expel them from working places.