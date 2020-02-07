13:32
Fire on Osh market completely extinguished. Cause of fire announced

Fire on Osh market in Bishkek was completely extinguished. Duty officer of the dispatching service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan, Rashid Kachykeev, told journalists.

According to him, call about the fire was received at 5.49 am. Five fire brigades worked at the scene.

«Two fire teams left for the place at 5.54, and three more came later. The fire was brought under control at 7.07. We managed to prevent its spread to other pavilions. The fire was completely extinguished at 9.10. There are no victims and injured. Approximate area of ​​the fire is 270 square meters,» Rashid Kachykeev told.

Owner of the burned down pavilion Raya Ibragimova said that she had no claims to anyone. She suggested that the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

«I usually work here until 23.00, clean up everything, then leave. The light turned off sometimes. Short-circuit of electric wiring occurred. Of course, it is a pity that this happened. I have not yet counted my losses,» Raya Ibragimova told.
