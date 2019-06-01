11:53
Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek

Fire drills were held on Osh market in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Interaction of services in case of an emergency was exercised.

«The staff of the Emergency Department of Leninsky district and representatives of the Civil Protection Service conducted training for 75 market workers on the prevention and elimination of consequences of emergency situations. Two fire engines were involved,» the City Administration reported.

The municipality stressed that the trade outlets hindered passage of vehicles. Entrances from the southern and western sides of Osh market to Green Market are blocked by spontaneous traders.

Condition of four fire hydrants was checked during the drills. All were in working condition.

Three fires broke out in Osh market within a few months in 2018. The total area of ​​fire was 5,412 square meters. Traders repeatedly held rallies with the demand to restore their working places and compensate for the damage. The City Administration paid 10,000 soms to each of the victims.
