Osh market sellers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek

Sellers from Osh market held a rally in front of the Government House in Bishkek today. They demanded to give them an opportunity to work.

According to the protesters, the Bishkek City Hall is organizing raids on the market, prohibiting pop-up trade outlets.

«We are ready to work openly and pay for licenses, but we are forced to work off the books. Give us an opportunity to continue trade! We are not asking for benefits or help, just create conditions,» one of the rally participants said.

The protesters also oppose construction of a municipal market on the site of their retail outlets. They demanded from the head of the Government or the President to come out to them.

Acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev earlier called on the head of the State Committee for National Security to help him in the fight against pop-up trade outlets on the territory of the Osh market.