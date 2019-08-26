16:13
Atambayev’s case. Land plot in Issyk-Kul region allocated illegally

Criminal case on illegal acquisition of land plot of Frunze-Resort LLC in Issyk-Kul region has been sent to court. The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency with reference to the report of the head of supervisory body of Issyk-Kul region Belek Mamatbaev.

Investigation found out that the 4.61-hectare land plot in the southern part of Brigantine recreation area in Chok-Tal village, which was not intended for sale to private owners, was illegally transformed and leased to Frunze-Resort LLC for 49 years in violation of the current legislation.

The prosecutor’s office of Issyk-Kul region explained that information about the recreation complex Frunze-Resort is available on the website of Ayu holding. In particular, it says that Ayu Kurulush company was supposed to take up the construction of the complex. The project provides for construction of a tourist town in Chok-Tal village, 15 kilometers from Cholpon-Ata town. In addition to residential real estate, the complex would include a five-star hotel, a concert hall with an area of ​​3,500 square meters with a capacity of up to 2,000 people. It was also planned to build football, volleyball and basketball fields on the territory.

It is noted that the decision on the transfer of land was signed by the then Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

According to the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic, Altymyshev Bolotbek Namazbekovich is registered as the head and founder of Frunze Resort LLC. The company has passed re-registration procedure on October 8, 2018. Its main activity is construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

It should be noted that one of the points of the conclusion of the special commission on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president indicates that he illegally bought land in Chon-Sary-Oi village.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.
