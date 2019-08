Investigation into murder of a 11-year-old boy in Jalal-Abad region has been suspended. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

The department reminded that the suspect — 14-year-old sister of the killed — was sent to a psychiatric examination. Specialists are trying to find out what happened to the child at the time the crime was committed, whether she was sane, and to restore her memory gaps. Earlier, the girl told that she did not remember some moments. Her parents did not submit a statement to the police. The girl still does not want to return home and is in a rehabilitation center.

The incident occurred in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region on July 9. A note about revenge was found next to the boy’s body. Later, his older sister admitted to the murder. The girl does not remember that she wrote the note. According to her testimony during interrogation, her brother insulted her and she stabbed him to death.