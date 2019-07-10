09:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Murder of 11-year-old in Jalal-Abad: Boy was killed by his own sister

Police solved a murder of an 11-year-old boy in Kandy village, Suzak district. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

His minor sister was detained on suspicion of committing the cruel crime.

Related news
11-year-old child killed in Jalal-Abad for revenge
«On July 8, at about 18.30, the police department of Suzak district received a message about body of a boy found in Kandy village. Operational investigative team left for the scene. Policemen found the body of the 11-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds in a room. The hands and feet of the child were tied with scotch tape. A note was also found in the room: «Kudaiberdi, I have revenged you through your son.» The investigators found a blood-soaked women’s T-shirt and shorts, as well as a kitchen knife in the toilet. Parents were absent at this time,» the police reported.

The police department said a 14-year-old girl was questioned during the operational-investigative activities in the presence of psychologists, teachers and employees of relevant authorities. She admitted that she killed her brother.

From the girl’s testimony:

«Having got up in the morning on July 8, my brother and I did not share a watermelon and I had a row with him. At that moment, he began to threaten that he would commit suicide. After some time, the brother asked me to go swimming, and he came home at around 16.00.

When he returned, we playfully began to tie each other with scotch tape. As he tied me up before, this time I tied him to a chair. At that moment, the brother began to insult me, thereby making me angry. I grabbed a knife of my father, I don’t know how, but I stabbed him with the knife.

I do not remember how it happened. I wrapped the knife in my tunic and threw it into the toilet in order no one could see it.

Then I went to the neighbors, said that I saw the corpse of my brother, but said that I did not kill him.»

The investigation continues.
link:
views: 33
Print
Related
11-year-old child killed in Jalal-Abad for revenge
11-year-old boy brutally murdered in Jalal-Abad region
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Mother writes countering statement
Kyrgyzstan launches Tumar campaign against child abuse
Number of crimes against minors on rise in Bishkek
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Grandmother banned from leaving country
6 children abandoned by parents in Moscow hospitals returned to Kyrgyzstan
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan
Father beats seven-year-old son to brain concussion, breaks his arm
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape of his daughter
Popular
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week