Murder of 11-year-old in Jalal-Abad: Boy was killed by his own sister

Police solved a murder of an 11-year-old boy in Kandy village, Suzak district. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

His minor sister was detained on suspicion of committing the cruel crime.

«On July 8, at about 18.30, the police department of Suzak district received a message about body of a boy found in Kandy village. Operational investigative team left for the scene. Policemen found the body of the 11-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds in a room. The hands and feet of the child were tied with scotch tape. A note was also found in the room: «Kudaiberdi, I have revenged you through your son.» The investigators found a blood-soaked women’s T-shirt and shorts, as well as a kitchen knife in the toilet. Parents were absent at this time,» the police reported.

The police department said a 14-year-old girl was questioned during the operational-investigative activities in the presence of psychologists, teachers and employees of relevant authorities. She admitted that she killed her brother.

From the girl’s testimony:

«Having got up in the morning on July 8, my brother and I did not share a watermelon and I had a row with him. At that moment, he began to threaten that he would commit suicide. After some time, the brother asked me to go swimming, and he came home at around 16.00.

When he returned, we playfully began to tie each other with scotch tape. As he tied me up before, this time I tied him to a chair. At that moment, the brother began to insult me, thereby making me angry. I grabbed a knife of my father, I don’t know how, but I stabbed him with the knife.

I do not remember how it happened. I wrapped the knife in my tunic and threw it into the toilet in order no one could see it.

Then I went to the neighbors, said that I saw the corpse of my brother, but said that I did not kill him.»

The investigation continues.