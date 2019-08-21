15:48
Two people hospitalized after warehouse fire in Bishkek

Two people were hospitalized as a result of a fire in warehouse in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Brigades of the Center for Emergency Medicine transported the injured to the Department of Toxicology of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

Both victims were preliminary diagnosed with «combustion products poisoning.»

«Condition of one victim is moderately severe, the second is in grave condition,» the Ministry of Health said.

Recall, call about the fire in the warehouse at the intersection of Intergelpo and Moskovskaya Streets was received today at 11.23. According to eyewitnesses, the warehouses of BEKO company and building materials are burning.

Six fire brigades, two water tank trucks and two police crews are working at the scene.
